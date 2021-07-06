All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dogecoin value gained 2,400% since January, now 5th most popular coin

Dogecoin has risen to become a very popular cryptocurrency as it currently holds the 5th spot surpassing $253 billion market cap.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 6 2021 5:07 AM CDT
Dogecoin holders would be rejoicing at the price turnaround for their precious meme-cryptocurrency, as the coin is currently sitting in the top rankings.

At the moment, Dogecoin has surpassed $253 billion in market capitalization and is sitting in the 5th spot. Most of the coin's increase in value can be attributed to Elon Musk's vocal support for the coin on his Twitter account, as well as Snoop Dogg. It was just the other day that Elon Musk tweeted about Dogecoin causing the value of the cryptocurrency to spike 10%.

Now, Dogecoin has experienced its lows in the past weeks, as have most other cryptocurrencies. However, Dogecoin is trailing behind the big cryptocurrencies now, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Binance Coin, and Cardano. Since January, Dogecoin has increased in value by 2,400%. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

