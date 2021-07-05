Most Americans think alien life exists and this report is the proof

Most people in the United States believe that intelligent alien life is out there somewhere, and the latest report is the proof.

Since the release of US Navy officials' now-viral UFO sighting videos, many Americans have been speculating if alien life truly exists somewhere out there in the deep dark void of space.

The US intelligence report put forward by the Pentagon was highly anticipated to reveal the existence or at least confirm the presence of extraterrestrial life. However, the report did no such thing and more so concentrated on how unidentified aerial phenomena are a national security risk, regardless of their origin. A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center has found that most Americans believe aliens exist, and the viral videos are the proof.

The survey involved 10,417 American adults, and according to the results, approximately 65% of Americans believe that extraterrestrial life exists, and 51% believe the videos released by the US military show proof that intelligent alien life has visited Earth. Additionally, the survey found that 76% of Americans aged between 18 and 29 believe in alien life, compared to 69% of Americans between 30 and 49. Furthermore, 58% of Americans aged between 50 and 64 were believers in alien life.

Ultimately, the survey found out that 87% of its participants believe that UFOs aren't a national security threat. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

