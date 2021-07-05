All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Win this Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 PCIe 4.0 SSD

Seagate is giving away one of its super-fast Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 PCIe 4.0 SSDs which is capable of 5GB/sec.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 5 2021 1:23 AM CDT
Seagate Japan is giving away one of its super-fast and super-stylish FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 SSD.

You're getting 1TB of capacity with PCIe 4.0 speeds, with the Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 PCIe 4.0 SSDs offering up to 5GB/sec (5000MB/sec) reads and up to 4.4GB/sec (4400MB/sec) writes. There's some customizable RGB lighting on the Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 PCIe 4.0 SSD, too.

Seagate only made 2077 of its Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 PCIe 4.0 SSDs -- 2077 of them... geddit? If you're a huge Cyberpunk 2077 fan then I hope you're got yourself some Cyberpunk 2077 peripherals, and especially Secretlab TITAN 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair.

All you have to do to enter the Seagate Japan Cyberpunk 2077 custom SSD giveaway is check out their Twitter page, and enter -- there will be 3 times you can win: July 2 which is already gone, but you've got July 9 and July 16 for the giveaway. It all ends on July 30.

