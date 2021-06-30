Twitter is having issues: can't access bookmarks, profiles, anything

Twitter is having problems right now, Down Detector asks you to retweet the news if you're having issues... but uh, Twitter's down.

I was just uploading some photos from an article I just finished writing: using 4 x 4TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSDs in an ASUS Hyper M.2 X16 Card V2 for some Chia crypto coin mining... when I posted the photos to Twitter, came back 1-2 minutes later and my feed was dead.

Twitter itself was fine, but checking profiles of my friends, companies, and everything in between turns up with "Something went wrong. Try reloading". I tried refreshing the page multiple times, not just the official TweakTown Twitter, but as I said multiple friends, companies, and other Twitter pages are all showing the same issue.

Down Detector reports that there was a huge uptick in people having issues loading Twitter in the last 15 minutes or so, and even when I Google searched "Twitter down" for this article, there was no news on it at the time of writing.