Twitter is having issues: can't access bookmarks, profiles, anything

Twitter is having problems right now, Down Detector asks you to retweet the news if you're having issues... but uh, Twitter's down.

Published Wed, Jun 30 2021 9:06 PM CDT
I was just uploading some photos from an article I just finished writing: using 4 x 4TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSDs in an ASUS Hyper M.2 X16 Card V2 for some Chia crypto coin mining... when I posted the photos to Twitter, came back 1-2 minutes later and my feed was dead.

Twitter is having issues: can't access bookmarks, profiles, anything
Twitter itself was fine, but checking profiles of my friends, companies, and everything in between turns up with "Something went wrong. Try reloading". I tried refreshing the page multiple times, not just the official TweakTown Twitter, but as I said multiple friends, companies, and other Twitter pages are all showing the same issue.

Down Detector reports that there was a huge uptick in people having issues loading Twitter in the last 15 minutes or so, and even when I Google searched "Twitter down" for this article, there was no news on it at the time of writing.

Twitter is having issues: can't access bookmarks, profiles, anything 01 | TweakTown.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

