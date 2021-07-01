All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Phenomenal Hubble images show why NASA is fighting to keep it alive

The Hubble Space Telescope has been offline after experiencing a mysterious glitch, and these images show why NASA wants it alive.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 1 2021 3:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Right now, Hubble is fighting for its life as NASA engineers are working around the clock to bring the famous space telescope back online.

Phenomenal Hubble images show why NASA is fighting to keep it alive 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into low Earth orbit in 1990. Since then, it has been at the forefront of space imagery, providing researchers and everyday people with incredible pictures of the cosmos. According to NASA, Hubble is still one of the space agency's most important missions and, from the scientific community's perspective, "the most powerful telescope available" despite its age.

Now, NASA is attempting to figure out the glitch that has taken the space telescope offline. So far, NASA has attempted to bring it back online four times - each attempt being a failure. If the problem cannot be solved, Hubble should be able to switch to its backup computer. However, if the switch to its backup computer happens, more problems could present themselves since the space telescope hasn't been serviced since 2009. Below you will find just some of the incredible images Hubble has snapped of the cosmos.

Hubble Images

Phenomenal Hubble images show why NASA is fighting to keep it alive 02 | TweakTown.com
Phenomenal Hubble images show why NASA is fighting to keep it alive 03 | TweakTown.com
Phenomenal Hubble images show why NASA is fighting to keep it alive 04 | TweakTown.com
Phenomenal Hubble images show why NASA is fighting to keep it alive 05 | TweakTown.com
Phenomenal Hubble images show why NASA is fighting to keep it alive 06 | TweakTown.com
Phenomenal Hubble images show why NASA is fighting to keep it alive 07 | TweakTown.com
Phenomenal Hubble images show why NASA is fighting to keep it alive 08 | TweakTown.com
Phenomenal Hubble images show why NASA is fighting to keep it alive 09 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.