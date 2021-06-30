COLORFUL iGame RTX 3090 KUDAN: $4999+ GPU gets teardown treatment

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN torn apart: this is what the inside of a custom $5000+ graphics card looks like.

COLORFUL's new uber-premium iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN was unleashed into the world recently, with the first samples of the most prestigious RTX 3090 yet going out to reviewers.

The new COLORFUL iGame RTX 3090 KUDAN sells for at least $5000 in China, with just 1000 made it will be a very exclusive run. Well, the card itself is beautiful -- CNC machined aluminum shroud with black/silver aesthetics and a huge triple-slot, triple-fan cooler that should keep the RTX 3090 KUDAN as cool as possible.

There's a hybrid cooling design used here with a 240mm radiator, which COLORFUL includes a pump and hard-sleeved tubes that are plugged into the inlet/outlet on the card. You can move the tube ports when you're installing the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card into your system.

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card features the company's latest iGame Vacuum Copper Plate Technology, which sees the 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory cooled by a a copper plate which should result in some of the best thermal performance on the RTX 3090 KUDAN.

There's a full-coverage backplate, triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and GPU clocks that will boost higher than most competing RTX 3090 graphics cards. There's up to 500W of power on tap for the card, with the custom PCB offering 26-phase (14+8+4) solution... meaning overclockers will be happy.