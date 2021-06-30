All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL iGame RTX 3090 KUDAN: $4999+ GPU gets teardown treatment

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN torn apart: this is what the inside of a custom $5000+ graphics card looks like.

Published Wed, Jun 30 2021 7:05 PM CDT
COLORFUL's new uber-premium iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN was unleashed into the world recently, with the first samples of the most prestigious RTX 3090 yet going out to reviewers.

The new COLORFUL iGame RTX 3090 KUDAN sells for at least $5000 in China, with just 1000 made it will be a very exclusive run. Well, the card itself is beautiful -- CNC machined aluminum shroud with black/silver aesthetics and a huge triple-slot, triple-fan cooler that should keep the RTX 3090 KUDAN as cool as possible.

There's a hybrid cooling design used here with a 240mm radiator, which COLORFUL includes a pump and hard-sleeved tubes that are plugged into the inlet/outlet on the card. You can move the tube ports when you're installing the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card into your system.

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card features the company's latest iGame Vacuum Copper Plate Technology, which sees the 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory cooled by a a copper plate which should result in some of the best thermal performance on the RTX 3090 KUDAN.

There's a full-coverage backplate, triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and GPU clocks that will boost higher than most competing RTX 3090 graphics cards. There's up to 500W of power on tap for the card, with the custom PCB offering 26-phase (14+8+4) solution... meaning overclockers will be happy.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

