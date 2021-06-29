EVGA teases it is making DARK line of motherboards for AMD Ryzen CPUs

EVGA teases a 'new Darkness is coming' with a new DARK series motherboard on the way, featuring an AMD (X570) chipset teased.

EVGA has been at the top of enthusiast motherboards for years now, but they've been totally absent from the AMD chipset world -- and that is all about to change:

The company teased "Darkness is coming" on Twitter, teasing that EVGA is working on a new DARK series motherboard with an AMD chipset -- presumably X570S (without the active chipset cooling). EVGA wasn't clear on what motherboard is coming, nor was the company clear about when its new DARK series motherboard would grace AMD Ryzen gamers.

Just as we're ramping up into the next-gen AM5 chipset and new Zen 4 architecture, EVGA has waited in the wings with what should be one of the most enthusiast level motherboards that money (will soon be able) to buy. AM4 is sticking around for a while it seems, and EVGA should have a truly kick ass Zen-ready X570/S motherboard.

The last we heard about EVGA's foray into enthusiast motherboards was 6 months ago now, when the company revealed its new Z590 DARK and Z590 FTW motherboards that were ready for Intel's 11th Gen Core CPUs led by the flagship Core i9-11900K processor.