Magic Leap Two will be 'smaller, lighter, faster, cheaper'

Magic Leap's CEO has confirmed that Magic Leap Two will be a smaller, lighter, faster, and cheaper device. Available Q4 2021.

Magic Leap is preparing to launch its second-generation headset, presumably called Magic leap Two, near the end of the year. The company's new CEO has gone on record saying the headset would be smaller, lighter, faster, and cheaper than the outgoing device.

Peggy Jonhson, Magic Leap's new CEO, spoke with Venture Beat recently, and in the interview, she stated multiple times that the next Magic Leap headset would be half the size and 20% lighter than the old headset. The Chief Executive noted that all-day wearability was a goal in the development of the device.

"The first generation was built to be a consumer device. In some ways it didn't quite hit that market, but largely because it's a larger device. There wasn't a lot of content for it. So how do we do things differently with Magic Leap Two. We've made a smaller device, an all-day wearable. It improved on the metrics that our enterprise customers were asking us for - smaller, lighter, faster, cheaper,"

The Magic Leap One was released as a consumer device, but it carried a price that even enterprise customers weren't fond of. Johnson said that lower cost was one of the most common requests, and while Magic Leap has yet to set a price point, Johnson stated that the new headset would be cheaper than the $2295 price tag of the old unit.

Magic Leap Two should also pack a significant performance increase compared to the old device thanks to its partnership with AMD to use a custom Ryzen-based SoC for the headset.

Magic Leap Two should be available in Q4 of this year. It won't be available for consumers.