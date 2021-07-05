AMD now powers 3 of the top 10 supercomputers in the world with EPYC

AMD kicking even more Intel ass: now powers 3 of the 10 fastest supercomputers in the world, more emergency efficient than Xeon.

AMD is now powering more of the world's fastest supercomputers than Intel processors, with EPYC overtaking Xeon in a huge way.

During the ISC High Performance 2021 event, it was revealed that 3 out of the top 10 fastest supercomputers in the world are powered by AMD EPYC processors. AMD EPYC chips are inside of the Perlmutter (NERSC Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory), Selene (NVIDIA), and JUWELS Booster Module (Forschungzentrum Julich FZH).

AMD EPYC processors are used in custom designs in all 3 of these supercomputers, while Intel Xeon processors are in just 2 of the top 10 fastest supercomputers.

AMD EPYC CPUs are also dominating the top 10 most energy efficient supercomputers, with Intel taking 2 of those spots including the most energy efficient supercomputer on the list in the MN-3.

But even here, Intel is only taking out the top spot by a smidge... with the 24-core Xeon CPUs used inside of the MN-3 supercomputer having 29.7 Rmax/Power, up against the 29.5 Rmax/Power on the 64-core AMD EPYC processors inside of the HiPerGator AI system.