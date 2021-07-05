All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD now powers 3 of the top 10 supercomputers in the world with EPYC

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 5 2021 7:50 PM CDT
AMD is now powering more of the world's fastest supercomputers than Intel processors, with EPYC overtaking Xeon in a huge way.

During the ISC High Performance 2021 event, it was revealed that 3 out of the top 10 fastest supercomputers in the world are powered by AMD EPYC processors. AMD EPYC chips are inside of the Perlmutter (NERSC Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory), Selene (NVIDIA), and JUWELS Booster Module (Forschungzentrum Julich FZH).

AMD EPYC processors are used in custom designs in all 3 of these supercomputers, while Intel Xeon processors are in just 2 of the top 10 fastest supercomputers.

AMD now powers 3 of the top 10 supercomputers in the world with EPYC 10 | TweakTown.com

AMD EPYC CPUs are also dominating the top 10 most energy efficient supercomputers, with Intel taking 2 of those spots including the most energy efficient supercomputer on the list in the MN-3.

But even here, Intel is only taking out the top spot by a smidge... with the 24-core Xeon CPUs used inside of the MN-3 supercomputer having 29.7 Rmax/Power, up against the 29.5 Rmax/Power on the 64-core AMD EPYC processors inside of the HiPerGator AI system.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

