Intel teams with Sabrent for super-speed SSD inside of new NUC 11 Pro
Intel's new NUC 11 Pro Mini PC NUC11TNKv7 packs Sabrent's Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD offers 5GB/sec reads in the tiny NUC.
Intel has teamed with storage champion Sabrent on a super-fast new NUC 11 Pro, which packs a PCIe 4.0-based NVMe M.2 SSD from Sabrent that pushes 5GB/sec reads.
Inside of the new Intel NUC 11 Pro Mini PC NUC11TNKv7 you'll find an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, which offers 4 cores and 8 threads at up to 4.8GHz. There's 16GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory, which is upgradeable to 64GB -- while there's integrated graphics on the GPU side of things.
Sabrent has provided their world-leading Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD inside of the new Intel NUC 11 Pro, which is capable of 5GB/sec (5000MB/sec) reads and up to 4.4GB/sec (4400MB/sec) writes. The stock NUC 11 Pro packs a 512GB M.2 SSD based on the SATA III standard -- the TS512GMTS430S -- which offers up to 560MB/sec reads and up to 500MB/sec writes.
- Read more: Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 500GB M.2 SSD Review
- Read more: Intel NUC 11 Pro (Tiger Canyon) SFF PC Review
So you can see that Sabrent is providing close to 10x the read speeds with their Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD providing 5000MB/sec reads (versus 560MB/sec), and up to 4400MB/sec writes (versus 500MB/sec) which is a 9x increase in writes.
You're looking at around $1200 for Intel's new NUC 11 Pro with Sabrent's wicked-fast Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD.