All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: The latest on GTA 6: female character, modern setting, release in 2025

Intel teams with Sabrent for super-speed SSD inside of new NUC 11 Pro

Intel's new NUC 11 Pro Mini PC NUC11TNKv7 packs Sabrent's Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD offers 5GB/sec reads in the tiny NUC.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 28 2021 4:48 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has teamed with storage champion Sabrent on a super-fast new NUC 11 Pro, which packs a PCIe 4.0-based NVMe M.2 SSD from Sabrent that pushes 5GB/sec reads.

Intel teams with Sabrent for super-speed SSD inside of new NUC 11 Pro 02 | TweakTown.com

Inside of the new Intel NUC 11 Pro Mini PC NUC11TNKv7 you'll find an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, which offers 4 cores and 8 threads at up to 4.8GHz. There's 16GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory, which is upgradeable to 64GB -- while there's integrated graphics on the GPU side of things.

Sabrent has provided their world-leading Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD inside of the new Intel NUC 11 Pro, which is capable of 5GB/sec (5000MB/sec) reads and up to 4.4GB/sec (4400MB/sec) writes. The stock NUC 11 Pro packs a 512GB M.2 SSD based on the SATA III standard -- the TS512GMTS430S -- which offers up to 560MB/sec reads and up to 500MB/sec writes.

So you can see that Sabrent is providing close to 10x the read speeds with their Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD providing 5000MB/sec reads (versus 560MB/sec), and up to 4400MB/sec writes (versus 500MB/sec) which is a 9x increase in writes.

You're looking at around $1200 for Intel's new NUC 11 Pro with Sabrent's wicked-fast Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$159.98
$159.98$159.98$159.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/28/2021 at 4:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:instagram.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.