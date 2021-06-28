Intel teams with Sabrent for super-speed SSD inside of new NUC 11 Pro

Intel has teamed with storage champion Sabrent on a super-fast new NUC 11 Pro, which packs a PCIe 4.0-based NVMe M.2 SSD from Sabrent that pushes 5GB/sec reads.

Inside of the new Intel NUC 11 Pro Mini PC NUC11TNKv7 you'll find an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, which offers 4 cores and 8 threads at up to 4.8GHz. There's 16GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory, which is upgradeable to 64GB -- while there's integrated graphics on the GPU side of things.

Sabrent has provided their world-leading Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD inside of the new Intel NUC 11 Pro, which is capable of 5GB/sec (5000MB/sec) reads and up to 4.4GB/sec (4400MB/sec) writes. The stock NUC 11 Pro packs a 512GB M.2 SSD based on the SATA III standard -- the TS512GMTS430S -- which offers up to 560MB/sec reads and up to 500MB/sec writes.

So you can see that Sabrent is providing close to 10x the read speeds with their Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD providing 5000MB/sec reads (versus 560MB/sec), and up to 4400MB/sec writes (versus 500MB/sec) which is a 9x increase in writes.

You're looking at around $1200 for Intel's new NUC 11 Pro with Sabrent's wicked-fast Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD.