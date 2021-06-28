All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: The latest on GTA 6: female character, modern setting, release in 2025

AdBlock glitch wipes content from major sites: Twitter, Amazon, others

AdBlock and AdBlock Plus users have had the content of their browsers and major websites like Wikipedia and Twitter wiped away.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 28 2021 7:20 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you're an AdBlock or AdBlock Plus user then you might have noticed something weird going on with your web browsing experience over the last few days.

AdBlock and AdBlock Plus users have had the content of major websites wiped from their web browser, with these sites including the likes of Twitter, Amazon, Wikipedia, and others. The company has said that the problem "has already been fixed" without detailing exactly what happened.

It is definitely an interesting "error" to happen, so maybe it was a trial run for something AdBlock has planned for the future. Or maybe it was just one of those niggly bugs, that happens to wipe content from users' web browsers for some of the latest websites on the internet.

Whatever it was, it got the attention of Paul Krugman who is a contributor to The New York Times and has a very sizeable following on Twitter with over 4.6 million followers -- bringing AdBlock's weird issues to light in a big way. Ryan Broderick has over 62,000 followers and also noticed the same thing.

AdBlock glitch wipes content from major sites: Twitter, Amazon, others 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Windows 10 Home | USB Flash Drive

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$129.95
$129.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/28/2021 at 4:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, reddit.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.