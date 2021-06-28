TEAMGROUP starts selling its next-gen DDR5 memory, sells out instantly

TEAMGROUP's next-gen ELITE DDR5-4800 kits go on sale, cost $310 for 32GB of DDR5 RAM -- but you can't buy a motherboard or CPU yet.

TEAMGROUP has released its next-gen ELITE DDR5 memory nice and early, with the new DDR5 RAM hitting Amazon and Newegg and selling out virtually instantly.

TEAMGROUP ELITE DDR5-4800 kits debuted on Amazon and Newegg with 32GB on offer, in the form of 2 x 16GB sticks of DDR5-4800 RAM. The 32GB kit of DDR5-4800 costs $310.99 but they sold out instantly -- and even if you got one, you couldn't use it as there are no motherboards you can buy that support DDR5 today.

The new DDR5 RAM will be running at just 1.1V, and will have on-die ECC support PMIC (Power Management IC) which increases efficiency. The DDR5-4800 memory from TEAMGROUP has latencies of CL40-40-40-77 and will require a next-gen Intel Alder Lake-S platform which will debut in October alongside Microsoft's next-gen Windows 11 operating system.