Microsoft pulls PC Health Check app for Windows 11 after user backlash

Microsoft is temporarily removing the Windows 11 Health Check app, acknowledges and clarifies the issues caused by the tool.

Microsoft is now pushing out its first Windows 11 Preview Build, and with it the company is admitting fault with its "PC Health Check" app and addressing users' concerns with it.

In a new post on its official blog, Microsoft explains: "The intention of today's post is to acknowledge and clarify the confusion caused by our PC Health Check tool, share more details as to why we updated the system requirements for Windows 11 and set the path for how we will learn and adjust".

The post continues: "PC Health Check app was intended to help people check if their current Windows 10 PC could upgrade to Windows 11. Based on the feedback so far, we acknowledge that it was not fully prepared to share the level of detail or accuracy you expected from us on why a Windows 10 PC doesn't meet upgrade requirements".

"We are temporarily removing the app so that our teams can address the feedback. We will get it back online in preparation for general availability this fall".

You can read all about, and download the new Windows 11 Preview Build here.