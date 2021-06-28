All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Project xCloud now delivers Xbox Series X performance to PCs, phones

Don't own an Xbox Series X? Microsoft will stream Series X perfo your phones, tablets, and Windows 10 PCs at 1080p 60FPS.

Published Mon, Jun 28 2021 3:29 PM CDT
Microsoft has fully upgraded its Project xCloud game streaming server blades with custom Xbox Series X hardware.

Project xCloud's servers are now powered by custom Xbox Series X boards with Navi GPUs and Zen 2 CPUs. Microsoft also announced that all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can use the new Xbox streaming service and access a multitude of Game Pass titles across multiple devices. xCloud is using the powerful Azure cloud as its delivery system.

This server upgrade will theoretically allow Microsoft to stream Xbox Series X-level game performance to devices like Windows 10 PCs, Android phones and tablets via the Xbox app, and Apple devices through the browser. Right now the streaming performance is capped at 1080p 60FPS, but the service is still in early phases so expected upgrades. Project xCloud console streaming is coming sometime later in 2021, and when that happens, Xbox One owners will be able to play next-gen Xbox Series X/S exclusives.

Project xCloud servers were previously powered by Xbox One S SoCs and Microsoft announced the upgrade back in 2020.

Microsoft is also planning to roll out Project xCloud as a native app on select TV sets.

We're also making significant improvements to the overall experience: Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware. We've been upgrading Microsoft datacenters around the globe with the fastest, most powerful Xbox hardware to give you faster load times, improved frame rates, and an experience of a new generation of gaming. To ensure the lowest latency, highest quality experience across the broadest set of devices, we will be streaming at 1080p and up to 60fps.

NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

