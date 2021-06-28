Project xCloud now delivers Xbox Series X performance to PCs, phones

Don't own an Xbox Series X? Microsoft will stream Series X perfo your phones, tablets, and Windows 10 PCs at 1080p 60FPS.

Microsoft has fully upgraded its Project xCloud game streaming server blades with custom Xbox Series X hardware.

Project xCloud's servers are now powered by custom Xbox Series X boards with Navi GPUs and Zen 2 CPUs. Microsoft also announced that all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can use the new Xbox streaming service and access a multitude of Game Pass titles across multiple devices. xCloud is using the powerful Azure cloud as its delivery system.

This server upgrade will theoretically allow Microsoft to stream Xbox Series X-level game performance to devices like Windows 10 PCs, Android phones and tablets via the Xbox app, and Apple devices through the browser. Right now the streaming performance is capped at 1080p 60FPS, but the service is still in early phases so expected upgrades. Project xCloud console streaming is coming sometime later in 2021, and when that happens, Xbox One owners will be able to play next-gen Xbox Series X/S exclusives.

Project xCloud servers were previously powered by Xbox One S SoCs and Microsoft announced the upgrade back in 2020.

Microsoft is also planning to roll out Project xCloud as a native app on select TV sets.