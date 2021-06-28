Forza Horizon 5 will finally let you paint brake calipers

Playground Games is adding in a ton of new features to Forza Horizon 5, including customization options like paintable calipers.

Forza Horizon 5 brings a lot of fresh new player-requested content to the series while also flexing the Xbox Series X/S's capabilities.

In a recent Forza stream, Playground Games has great news for die-hard fans: FH5 will let users paint their brake calipers. It seems like a small thing, but it's something that fans have been asking about for a long while. The devs had recently pushed back this customization option due to the sheer amount of work involved (they had to re-model each individual car). But Forza Horizon 5 is the culmination of lots of work across the board including huge new dynamic localized weather systems, new advanced physics optimizations, and a new global illumination shadow system complete with crazy high-res 12k resolution renders.

Playground confirmed the following customization options in the stream:

Over 100 new rims

Over 100 new visual upgrade parts

Thousands of performance upgrades

Can paint brake calipers

Set your pronoun

Choose your voice

Lots more customization options

Forza Horizon 5 releases November 9, 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Check below for more details, and here's a FH5 FAQ: