Forza Horizon 5 will finally let you paint brake calipers

Playground Games is adding in a ton of new features to Forza Horizon 5, including customization options like paintable calipers.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jun 28 2021 2:16 PM CDT
Forza Horizon 5 brings a lot of fresh new player-requested content to the series while also flexing the Xbox Series X/S's capabilities.

In a recent Forza stream, Playground Games has great news for die-hard fans: FH5 will let users paint their brake calipers. It seems like a small thing, but it's something that fans have been asking about for a long while. The devs had recently pushed back this customization option due to the sheer amount of work involved (they had to re-model each individual car). But Forza Horizon 5 is the culmination of lots of work across the board including huge new dynamic localized weather systems, new advanced physics optimizations, and a new global illumination shadow system complete with crazy high-res 12k resolution renders.

Playground confirmed the following customization options in the stream:

  • Over 100 new rims
  • Over 100 new visual upgrade parts
  • Thousands of performance upgrades
  • Can paint brake calipers
  • Set your pronoun
  • Choose your voice
  • Lots more customization options

Forza Horizon 5 news

Forza Horizon 5 releases November 9, 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Check below for more details, and here's a FH5 FAQ:

  • New Forza Link AI that intelligently tracks the status of you and the people you meet online and helps you link up and play together.
  • New open-world battle royale mode The Eliminator
  • 12K resolution captures of skies
  • 4K 30FPS on Xbox Series X, 1080p 30FPS on Series S, new mode that prioritizes 60FPS
  • Dynamic weather effects
  • Ray-tracing in FozaVista mode
  • Expedition campaign mode
  • Authentic real-world locations rendered in high detail
  • Huge draw distances
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

