Forza Horizon 5 will finally let you paint brake calipers
Playground Games is adding in a ton of new features to Forza Horizon 5, including customization options like paintable calipers.
Forza Horizon 5 brings a lot of fresh new player-requested content to the series while also flexing the Xbox Series X/S's capabilities.
In a recent Forza stream, Playground Games has great news for die-hard fans: FH5 will let users paint their brake calipers. It seems like a small thing, but it's something that fans have been asking about for a long while. The devs had recently pushed back this customization option due to the sheer amount of work involved (they had to re-model each individual car). But Forza Horizon 5 is the culmination of lots of work across the board including huge new dynamic localized weather systems, new advanced physics optimizations, and a new global illumination shadow system complete with crazy high-res 12k resolution renders.
Playground confirmed the following customization options in the stream:
- Over 100 new rims
- Over 100 new visual upgrade parts
- Thousands of performance upgrades
- Can paint brake calipers
- Set your pronoun
- Choose your voice
- Lots more customization options
Forza Horizon 5 news
- Forza Horizon 5's localized weather system brings tons of variety
- Forza Horizon 5: Ray tracing, high-end 12K photogrammetry textures
Forza Horizon 5 releases November 9, 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.
Check below for more details, and here's a FH5 FAQ:
- New Forza Link AI that intelligently tracks the status of you and the people you meet online and helps you link up and play together.
- New open-world battle royale mode The Eliminator
- 12K resolution captures of skies
- 4K 30FPS on Xbox Series X, 1080p 30FPS on Series S, new mode that prioritizes 60FPS
- Dynamic weather effects
- Ray-tracing in FozaVista mode
- Expedition campaign mode
- Authentic real-world locations rendered in high detail
- Huge draw distances
