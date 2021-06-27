All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The latest on GTA 6: female character, modern setting, release in 2025

Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors from Battlefield 2042 insider: next-gen consoles and PC only, female lead character, 2024-2025 release.

Published Sun, Jun 27 2021 9:05 PM CDT
Grand Theft Auto 6 is still many years away, so expect headlines and stories for many years to come -- with Battlefield 2042 leaker Tom Henderson providing more details on the next-gen GTA 6.

In his latest video, Henderson talked about the very latest he's heard on GTA 6 and that it won't be released for a few years yet -- 2024-2025 at the earliest. The reason? Grand Theft Auto V and GTA: Online are so damn huge, and especially GTA: Online makes Rockstar Games so much damn money, they would be silly to not keep GTA 6 in the oven for a couple more years.

GTA 6 would be released on next-gen consoles and PC only, with previous-gen consoles missing out and I'm sure that'll have to do with the next-gen graphics the game will have, and the sheer size of the game world itself. GTA 6 will reportedly be a modern GTA title, and the main driving reason behind that is GTA: Online.

Henderson says his sources said the reason for this is to "fit in with GTA Online and give the developers as much freedom as possible to release as many DLCs as possible".

The 2024-2025 release is also being influenced by shortages in next-gen consoles, with the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles. Rockstar wouldn't want to release is very biggest game ever, and the most ambitious Grand Theft Auto (and possibly the most ambitious game of all time, move over, Star Citizen and Chris Roberts) without being able to sell it to 100M+ gamers.

There aren't even tens of millions of next-gen consoles in the world yet, so we'll have to wait a few years until there's enough consoles to warrant the biggest Grand Theft Auto ever.

More on GTA 6:

  • When did we first hear about GTA 6? I think I was the first in the world to cover Grand Theft Auto 6, so much so that the TweakTown servers crashed multiple times requiring upgrades from the insane load of people reading about it. That was all the way back in 2015, when Rockstar President Leslie Benzies teased they've got "about 45 years worth of ideas" for GTA 6.
  • How big will GTA 6 be? The largest GTA ever, I'd say -- and with reports from 2015, the developer was reportedly mapping the entire of the United States for GTA 6. At the time, the report stated: "Loading the entirety of the USA would have its issues. I mean, driving from one city to another could be a real chore, especially if it's just filled with country side and nothing much to do in between".
  • Where will GTA 6 be based? Well, that's what we're beginning to hear about now -- it was only a few months ago in April 2020 that we heard GTA 6 had been in pre-production since 2014 and that the map in Grand Theft Auto 6 would be "huge" at launch. It looks like it could be based in Vice City, at the very least -- and maybe multiple large cities.
  • When is GTA 6 launching? The latest we've heard is 2023 -- and I'm sure it will be dropping on the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X consoles, with Take-Two reportedly setting side $89 million on marketing for FY2024 -- which should see some big GTA 6 marketing (and I'm sure it will be much, much more than that).
