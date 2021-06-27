All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
WD My Book Live owner? Disconnect your drive immediately says WD

If you have a WD My Book Live NAS then you will want to disconnect it from your network right now, as you might lose your data.

Published Sun, Jun 27 2021 8:04 PM CDT
WD has just found itself in a dangerous spot: the WD My Book Live NAS is destroying users' data because of "malicious software". So if you own a WD My Book Live NAS or My Book Live Duo, disconnect it from your network right now.

Why? In a new post on Western Digital's own community forum, the storage giant explains that some of their My Book Live NAS drives have been "compromised by malicious software". What happens because of that? Well, some users are seeing their WD My Book Live NAS factory resetting... erasing all of their data.

The last firmware update for the WD My Book Live NAS was a considerable time ago: back in 2015, but now users are losing their data in one of the worst ways possible.

In the post that WD posted to its community forum, the company explain: "Western Digital has determined that some My Book Live devices are being compromised by malicious software. In some cases, this compromise has led to a factory reset that appears to erase all data on the device. The My Book Live device received its final firmware update in 2015. We understand that our customers' data is very important. At this time, we recommend you disconnect your My Book Live from the Internet to protect your data on the device. We are actively investigating and we will provide updates to this thread when they are available".

NEWS SOURCE:community.wd.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

