WD My Book Live owner? Disconnect your drive immediately says WD

If you have a WD My Book Live NAS then you will want to disconnect it from your network right now, as you might lose your data.

WD has just found itself in a dangerous spot: the WD My Book Live NAS is destroying users' data because of "malicious software". So if you own a WD My Book Live NAS or My Book Live Duo, disconnect it from your network right now.

Why? In a new post on Western Digital's own community forum, the storage giant explains that some of their My Book Live NAS drives have been "compromised by malicious software". What happens because of that? Well, some users are seeing their WD My Book Live NAS factory resetting... erasing all of their data.

The last firmware update for the WD My Book Live NAS was a considerable time ago: back in 2015, but now users are losing their data in one of the worst ways possible.

In the post that WD posted to its community forum, the company explain: "Western Digital has determined that some My Book Live devices are being compromised by malicious software. In some cases, this compromise has led to a factory reset that appears to erase all data on the device. The My Book Live device received its final firmware update in 2015. We understand that our customers' data is very important. At this time, we recommend you disconnect your My Book Live from the Internet to protect your data on the device. We are actively investigating and we will provide updates to this thread when they are available".