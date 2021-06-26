Halo Infinite's mysterious Fracture events give unique rewards

Halo Infinite isn't just a game, but a platform gateway for all future Halo titles. That's why 343i wants to cram as much content as possible in the new shooter.

343 Industries seems to be going all out with Halo Infinite's multiplayer content. The devs have an ambitious roadmap with seasonal battle passes that rotate every 3 months, complete with new challenges, activities, objectives, and unlockables. The developers promise a lot of content ranging from new armor sets and cosmetics to actual game-changing features like new vehicles, weapons, and equipment.

There's still a few mysterious pieces to this new grand Halo puzzle. In a recent update, 343i mentions a new event called Fractures which could be timed world events that take place within Infinite's sandbox. I'm honestly getting Destiny-esque vibes here and I'm imagining something big.

"Be on the lookout for a special event type with specific thematic rewards called a "Fracture." The Battle Pass and other main vectors will supply canon customization. The Fracture and some events will at times lean into things further afield - like the Yoroi armor shown in the multiplayer trailer,"Halo Infinite Design Lead Chris Blohm said.

We don't exactly know what the Fractures are or what exactly is entailed, but it's possible there's some sort of weird reality-bending sci-fi action going on. The Yoroi samurai spartan armor is a direct reward for a Fracture. Samurai armor is somewhat rare in Halo but we did have the Hayabusa, which was a fun addition to Halo 3.

Maybe the Fracture is a convergence of multiple realities? 343i already confirmed that Infinite's multiplayer will tell its own tale and tie directly into the canon, touching upon story beats along the way.

This has piqued my interest and 343i could be cooking up something really unique for the Halo franchise.

More on Halo Infinite multiplayer

What we know about Halo Infinite's multiplayer