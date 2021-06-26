All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's why the National Intelligence UFO report didn't confirm aliens

The Pentagon has released its report on UFOs or UAPs and hasn't confirmed the existence of extraterrestrial life. Here's why.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Sat, Jun 26 2021 3:36 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The report provided by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence investigates the potential threat of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

Here's why the National Intelligence UFO report didn't confirm aliens 02 | TweakTown.com

There are many interesting points to bring up in the 9-page document, but for the purpose of this article we will concentrate purely on why the US government didn't confirm the existence of aliens. After reading through the document you can understand that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) simply doesn't have enough data to confirm or rule out the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

The UAPTF mainly concentrated on reports from military aviators and found that the data provided to them had large variability, with minimal patterns. Essentially the dataset was too small. The patterns that were noticed regarded the size of a UAP, shape, and particularly its method for propulsion. The document goes on to state that there are probably multiple explanations for these UAPs, as not all of them are the same which means they require different explanations.

The documents states the following could be possible explanations;

Airborne Clutter: These objects include birds, balloons, recreational unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), or airborne debris like plastic bags that muddle a scene and affect an operator's ability to identify true targets, such as enemy aircraft.

Natural Atmospheric Phenomena: Natural atmospheric phenomena includes ice crystals, moisture, and thermal fluctuations that may register on some infrared and radar systems.

USG or Industry Developmental Programs: Some UAP observations could be attributable to developments and classified programs by U.S. entities. We were unable to confirm, however, that these systems accounted for any of the UAP reports we collected.

Foreign Adversary Systems: Some UAP may be technologies deployed by China, Russia, another nation, or a non-governmental entity.

While aliens weren't confirmed, the Pentagon does say that UAPs are a threat to national security regardless of their source.

NEWS SOURCE:dni.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

