Seagate's new FireCuda gaming SSD: up to 4TB and up to 7.3GB/sec reads

Seagate has just announced its new FireCuda 530 SSD which rocks some ridiculous read and write speeds, all thanks to the very latest 3D TLC NAND flash and Phison's kick-ass 8-channel PS5018-E18 controller.

The new Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD is capable of pumping up to 7.3GB/sec (7300MB/sec) sequential reads and up to 6.9GB/sec (6900MB/sec) sequential writes. Seagate will be making its new range of FireCuda 530 SSDs in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with prices starting at $140 through to $950.

Seagate is also offering a variant of the new FireCuda 530 SSD with a heat sink crafted by EKWB in the form of a finely-textured aluminum block, which is also wicked-thin which will allow it to fit into more systems versus taking up oh-so-so much space on your motherboard.

Jeff Fochtman, SVP of Marketing for Seagate Technology explained: "This is Seagate's fastest and most powerful gaming SSD, and we're showcasing it at our first-ever virtual gaming event to put a stake in the ground. From the FireCuda 530, to our lineup of partners and guests at SG21, we're here to take it all to the next level".