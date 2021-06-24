All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hubble's successor to unlock big secrets about our early universe

The Hubble Space Telescope will eventually be succeeded, but by what? And what is this new telescope going to be capable of?

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 24 2021 7:03 AM CDT
The Hubble Space Telescope has been in operation for more than 30 years, and it still continues to shock onlookers of what it can produce. But, what will Hubble's successor be able to do?

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been dubbed as Hubble's successor, and its launch has been highly anticipated for quite some time. Unfortunately, many delays occurred due to construction setbacks as well as COVID-19. However, when JWST is finally launched, it will give astronomers the opportunity to view the universe in its baby stages, just less than 800 million years old.

The JWST will literally be able to look back in time, and astronomers are planning on its extremely sensitive low-light instruments to peer at distant quasars. A good way to understand this is the light that Webb is absorbing has taken billions of years to reach it, allowing for astronomers to see things how they were billions of years ago and not how they are today. Astronomers' ability to see back to the early stages of the universe paves the way for a deeper understanding of how galaxies evolve, supermassive black hole formations, and evolution in general.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

