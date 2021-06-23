All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Warren Buffett steps away from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Warren Buffett announces he's stepping down as a trustee from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, weeks after their divorce.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 23 2021 7:00 PM CDT
Warren Buffett has announced that he will be stepping down as a trustee from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, saying that he has been an "inactive trustee" for years.

In his comments with the annual contribution of Berkshire Hathaway shares to five foundations, Buffett said: "For years I have been a trustee - an inactive trustee at that - of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire's".

The news couldn't come at a worse time: Bill and Melinda Gates just announced their divorce, Jeffrey "I didn't kill myself" Epstein possibly blamed for their divorce, and now Warren Buffett distances himself from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Buffett is giving away $4.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares to five different foundations, with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation previously being one of those five -- now finds itself on the outside of that. Buffett said: "Over many decades I have accumulated an almost incomprehensible sum simply by doing what I love to do. Compound interest, a long runway, wonderful associates and our incredible country have simply worked their magic".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

