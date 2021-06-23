Philips 55-inch 4K 120Hz TV for your Xbox Series X costs $1600

Microsoft debuts new Designed for Xbox TV and monitor range, led by the large Philips Momentum 55-inch 4K 120Hz TV with soundbar.

Microsoft debuted its new Designed for Xbox program is extending to gaming monitors and TVs with the largest of them being the new Philips Momentum 55-inch 4K 120Hz TV.

Philips offers the large 55-inch 4K 120Hz panel that is still described as a monitor by the way, as a "TV and soundbar in one". The 4K 120Hz resolution and refresh rate are driven by HDMI 2.1 and goes directly into Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X and S consoles, with a dedicated Xbox picture mode.

The dedicated Xbox picture mode will blast out HDR that should be bright enough to make you squint in a dark room, with DisplayHDR 1000 certification. The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV is capable of not just 4K 120Hz but up to 4K 144Hz -- up to 1200 nits brightness, and packs 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 connector.

Philips also offers up 4 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports and a single USB Type-C port that will have up to 65W charging on the Momentum 559M1RYV. So if you buy the TV and either have both an Xbox Series X/S console or PC plugged into the Momentum 559M1RYV... and drive up to 4K 144Hz through either the HDMI 2.1 or DP 1.4 connector.

You'll be able to buy the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV later this summer on Amazon for $1600.