All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Facebook removed the ability to cast your Quest directly to Facebook

Facebook bizarrely removed the ability to cast the Oculus Quest directly to its social media platform, opting to now require a PC.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Jun 22 2021 11:14 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In a bizarre move, Facebook has removed the ability for Oculus Quest users to cast their gameplay experience directly to-checks notes-Facebook from the headset. You now require a computer to stream your Quest.

Facebook removed the ability to cast your Quest directly to Facebook 01 | TweakTown.com

Facebook started rolling out the v30 update for Oculus Quest and Quest 2 users last week. The new update brings a handful of new features, including multitasking in Infinite Office and tools for people who have trouble seeing specific colours. But, strangely, the update also removed the button to cast your gameplay directly to your Facebook feed.

A Facebook representative provided a statement to UploadVR that confirms the change but doesn't adequately explain the reason. Facebook said that its users prefer to use local casting tools, so it is increasing its focus on local casting tools.

We heard from the community that casting to friends & family who are in the same place was the most important form of sharing their VR experience, and was more commonly used than livestreaming to a broader/ public audience. That's why we're doubling down on improving our casting tools that help people share in new ways. For instance, we recently rolled out the Live Overlay feature that lets people superimpose themselves over a view of what they're seeing in VR while casting.

Facebook's explanation doesn't really explain why it would remove a feature that already existed, though. Instead, the company pointed out that you can still use the Cast-to-Web feature, which allows you to mirror your Quest screen to your computer and broadcast through streaming software such as OBS. That may work for people who own a computer, but it leaves Quest users who only have a smartphone up a creek without a paddle.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 64 GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.00
$299.00$299.00$299.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/22/2021 at 10:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:uploadvr.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.