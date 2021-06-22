All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Myst remake is coming to SteamVR in Q3

The Myst VR remake is coming to SteamVR later this year. Cyan Worlds also plans to release 2D version for PC and Mac as well.

Published Tue, Jun 22 2021 10:31 PM CDT
Cyan Worlds today announced the PC VR release window for the total overhaul of its classic puzzle mystery game, Myst. Unfortunately, we don't have an exact date, but we know it's coming in the next three months.

The Myst remake is coming to SteamVR in Q3 01 | TweakTown.com

Cyan released the remake of Myst on the Oculus Questlate last year, and since then, the company has been quiet about when we might expect a PC VR version. Of course, we knew it would eventually be available, but until now, we had no idea when. Now we know the game will be available in Q3 2021.

The PC version is currently listed on Steam, and you can put it on your wishlist today to make sure you don't miss the launch. The Steam version of the game will be playable in both 2D and VR modes. There will also be a Mac version that doesn't support VR because Apple doesn't currently support VR headsets on its computers.

Cyan has not confirmed that Myst would be available on console platforms; however, the company said that announcements for other platforms would come at a future date, leaving the possibility of a console release open.

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

