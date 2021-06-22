AMD's new FSR tech is here, supported with latest Radeon 21.6.1 driver

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 21.6.1 driver adds support for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and the new mobile RDNA 2 GPU.

The new Radeon Adrenalin 21.6.1 driver adds support for FSR in certain games, including Godfall (with ray tracing support), Terminator Resistance, The Riftbreaker, Evil Genius 2, Anno 1800, 22 Racing Series, and KingShunt.

There are many more FSR games coming in the future, including Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village -- as well as support for the Radeon RX 6800M. There are some issues fixed with the new drivers, where Radeon FreeSync would lock on the desktop when switching tasks between extended and primary displays.

There's issues fixed with Anno 1800 crashing under DX12, lowered performance in Destiny 2, and fixes the crashes on Ring of Elysium when gamers enable ray tracing. There's still some known issues as usual, which will get fixed in the coming driver releases.