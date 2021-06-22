All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new FSR tech is here, supported with latest Radeon 21.6.1 driver

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 21.6.1 driver adds support for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and the new mobile RDNA 2 GPU.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 22 2021 7:45 PM CDT
AMD has released their new Radeon Adrenalin 21.6.1 driver, which adds support for their DLSS competitor in FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and the first mobile RDNA 2 GPU.

The new Radeon Adrenalin 21.6.1 driver adds support for FSR in certain games, including Godfall (with ray tracing support), Terminator Resistance, The Riftbreaker, Evil Genius 2, Anno 1800, 22 Racing Series, and KingShunt.

There are many more FSR games coming in the future, including Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village -- as well as support for the Radeon RX 6800M. There are some issues fixed with the new drivers, where Radeon FreeSync would lock on the desktop when switching tasks between extended and primary displays.

There's issues fixed with Anno 1800 crashing under DX12, lowered performance in Destiny 2, and fixes the crashes on Ring of Elysium when gamers enable ray tracing. There's still some known issues as usual, which will get fixed in the coming driver releases.

  • You can download AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 21.6.1 drivers right here.
NEWS SOURCE:amd.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

