TRENDING NOW: Scientists found fossils from the largest mammal to ever live on land

Hubble snaps active black hole and galaxy image for the history books

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured an incredible image of a spiral galaxy that has a supermassive black hole at its center.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 22 2021 3:31 AM CDT
The Hubble Space Telescope, despite being 30-year-old technology, is still managing to shock onlookers at the quality of images it can produce.

Hubble snaps active black hole and galaxy image for the history books 01 | TweakTown.com
The above image is of a spiral galaxy named NGC 3254, and in order to capture this image, Hubble used its Wide Field Camera 3, which can observe ultraviolet light, visible light, and infrared light. How is an image like this created? According to NASA, the image is a "composite of observations taken in the visible and infrared". NASA also explains that NGC 3254 has a "hidden secret" hiding in plain sight, saying that NGC 3254 is actually a Seyfert galaxy.

For those who don't know, Seyfert galaxies have an extremely active galactic nucleus and belong to a class of galaxies called "active galaxies". Seyfert galaxies are galaxies that have "supermassive black holes at their centers accreting material, which releases vast amounts of radiation". These active cores can release as much energy as the entire galaxy put together. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

In more interesting Hubble news, NASA is currently struggling to get the space telescope back online after it experienced a glitch. More on that story here.

NEWS SOURCES:mashable.com, nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

