All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

NASA astronauts complete rollout of massive ISS solar panel array

NASA astronauts were tasked with rolling out a new solar array and equipping it to the International Space Station power supply.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jun 21 2021 9:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA astronaut and European Space Agency astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet have completed a second spacewalk to install an ISS solar array.

The completed spacewalk marked the second spacewalk in four days. Both missions were to install a new solar array the International Space Station (ISS) is being equipped with. The astronauts were required to install a 60-foot-long and 10-foot-wide solar array that will be upgrading the ISS's satellite power systems. As with most interesting things aboard the ISS, NASA recorded the entire spacewalk and published a timelapse video showing the process.

A NASA report explained that both of the astronauts successfully completed bolting in the solar array and connecting it to the station's power supply. The solar array installations won't stop here as NASA is planning on equipping another solar array very soon. Kimbrough and Pesquet are scheduled for another spacewalk to begin the progress of the second solar arrays installation on June 25. In total, NASA plans on equipping the ISS with six new solar arrays, which are all being transported to the floating laboratory via SpaceX's Cargo Dragon spacecraft.

NASA said, "Additionally, the astronauts removed and stowed hardware in preparation for releasing the second iROSA from the flight support structure for installation."

John Mulholland, ISS vice president and program manager at Boeing, said, "With the new batteries that we developed and deployed last year, that really solidifies the power going forward for at least the next decade."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NASA astronauts complete rollout of massive ISS solar panel array 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Ideas International Space Station

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/21/2021 at 5:20 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:digitaltrends.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.