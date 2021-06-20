COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN revealed, starts from $5000

COLORFUL is making only 1000 of its new flagship iGame RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics cards, which will cost $5000 -- limited to China.

COLORFUL has just unveiled its super-elite flagship iGame RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card, which costs an insane $4999 and only 1000 units will be made.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The company has outfitted the beautiful new iGame RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card with its most advanced features, with fantastic hybrid cooling that blends the worlds of air cooling and water cooling -- allowing for some excellent overclocking on the iGame RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card. Better yet, it has a physical One-Key OC button for extremely easy overclocking.

COLORFUL has outfitted its iGame RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card with Golden Gears and gold accents, with a huge LCD display and of course RGB lighting that tips the card over the edge in terms of its "OMG" factor.

The fully customizable LCD display pumps away at 60FPS as well, for some real-time GPU monitoring. You can tweak it by flipping it 90 degrees so that if you vertically mount your super-hard-to-find COLORFUL iGame RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card, the LCD screen will still look great.

The hybrid cooler was made by Staubli International, a Swiss-based manufacturer that makes high-quality liquid connectors and couplings for a quick-release system. COLORFUL is using a 9-stage and high-performance 240mm radiator, with the quick-release fittings making mounting and dismounting the radiator-pump unit super easy.

On the air-cooled side of things COLORFUL is using its new "Storm Chaser" 90mm fans with fixed-rotating fans, with the heat sink using iGame Vacuum Copper Playte Technology.

So what do you get for $5000?

You get one of the most luxurious graphics cards ever created, and inside of that box, you'll get some exclusive KUDAN accessories thanks to COLORFUL. THis includes a KUDAN screwdriver, KUDAN keycaps, and a KUDAN card holder -- all inside of a beautiful limited edition luxurious and durable suitcase.