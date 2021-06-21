All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
US Postal Service issues awesome Sun stamps with NASA telescope images

The United States Postal Service is issuing a new set of 'Sun Science' stamps that feature NASA's space telescopes images.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jun 21 2021 4:32 AM CDT
The United States Postal Service are issuing a new collection of stamps that feature NASA imagery of our Sun.

The new collection that will be released on June 18 are called "Sun Science", and all of the ten stamps feature imagery from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). The stamps were released in celebration of the study of heliophysics, and showcase the Sun at different wavelengths.

All of the stamps were designed by USPS art director Antonio Alcala, and the stamps showcase some of the most common events on the Sun such as solar flares, coronal magnetic ejections, sun spots and more. USPS explains on its website, "The Sun is the only star that humans are able to observe in great detail, making it a vital source of information about the universe. The Solar Dynamics Observatory lets us see the sun in wavelengths of ultraviolet light that would otherwise be invisible to our eyes. Each black-and-white image is colorized to the bright hues seen here."

To check out more information about the Sun Science stamps, visit this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:collectspace.com, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

