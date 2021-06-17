All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony targeting holiday 2022 release for PSVR2, will features OLEDs

Sony's next VR headset is likely to launch in time for holiday 2022 according to multiple industry sources with inside knowledge.

Published Thu, Jun 17 2021 10:53 PM CDT
Sony recently revealed that it is in the process of developing the next-generation PSVR headset. Sony hasn't said much about the new headset except that it will get fancy new controllers, although some details have begun to leak about the upcoming device. The most recent leak comes courtesy of Bloomberg.

In a new report about Japan Display Inc., which is making a pivot from manufacturing iPhone displays to building LCD panels for the VR market, Bloomberg noted that Sony Group Corp remains as "one important holdout" from adopting LCDs for its VR headset. Citing "people with knowledge of the matter," Bloomberg stated that Sony's upcoming PSVR2 would feature OLED panels from Samsung.

This new information about Sony opting for OLED panels follows a series of recent information leaks. In May, we learned that the PSVR 2 may include haptic feedback for your face and that the headset would likely include dual screens that offer 2K resolution per eye. The headset is also supposed to come with eye-tracking cameras to enable foveated rendering and lifelike interactions with virtual characters.

This new information from Bloomberg also lines up with speculation from Ming-Chi Kuo, an industry analyst who's familiar with the supply chain of the company said to be developing the lenses for Sony's next headset.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

