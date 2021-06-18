All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASCAR driver picks Bitcoin and Litecoin for sponsorship deal payment

A new sponsorship deal has been struck between a NASCAR professional race car driver and Voyager that will be paid in crypto.

Published Fri, Jun 18 2021 3:31 AM CDT
A professional NASCAR driver will be receiving at least part of his salary in cryptocurrencies, according to a new sponsorship deal that has been struck.

The professional NASCAR driver is Landon Cassill, who says he was already "very active" in the Litecoin market, and according to a report from Associated Press, Cassill will be receiving his entire sponsorship deal with Voyage in Bitcoin and Litecoin. The deal between Cassill and Voyage spans 19 years, and Cassill will receive a "portfolio of various digital assets" that contains Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Cassill states, "There are a handful of pilots who like crypto, but I am probably one of the ones who has been around long enough and I am quite comfortable with how it works. I can trade it right away before the market changes or hold on to it while the market goes up or down, take out a little, pay my bills with it and keep the rest."

Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich said that the company is proud to have secured the first NASCAR sponsorship deal entirely with cryptocurrencies as payment and that he is glad that Cassill shares Voyager's same vision for larger cryptocurrency adoption.

"Crypto platforms use a lot of social media and community building as marketing," added Cassill. "The big companies haven't done a lot of national ad campaigns, so for Voyager to go after a national ad campaign is a sign that the space is really starting to branch out."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:cointelegraph.com, apnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

