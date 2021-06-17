Cyberpunk 2077 v1.23 rolls out ahead of PlayStation Store relisting

CD Projekt RED releases a new Cyberpunk 2077 patch with tons of fixes ahead of the game's re-appearance on the PlayStation Store.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming back to the PlayStation Store next week, and CD Projekt RED is rolling out even more patches to fix bugs and glitches.

CP2077's new Patch 1.23 update corrects a ton of bugs across all platforms, including fixes for 17 different missions and gigs. Some other major tweaks include adjustments to NPCs as well as crash fixes across all platforms in an effort to maintain stability and performance. There's also an optimization for I/O and system memory to reduce the amount of repeated NPC appearances across Night City.

There's even a prompt surrounding corrupted save data--an issue that plagued gamers a few patches ago. "A popup message asking to verify integrity of game data will now be displayed when incomplete or corrupted game data is detected," reads the notes.

Patch 1.23 update is now live, and Cyberpunk 2077 will return to the PlayStation Store on June 21.