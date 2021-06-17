Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus SSD firmware fixes issues for early drives

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD's new Firmware 1.2 fixes issues, if you've got the new PCIe 4.0 SSD then you'll want the new firmware.

Sabrent unleashed their performance-dominating Rocket 4 Plus 1TB + 2TB SSDs last year, offering an insane 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) reads, and now those drives have some new firmware up for grabs.

The original version 1.1 firmware on the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus has been updated, with a new version 1.2 firmware available for download on the official Sabrent website. There are a few issues with the new firmware, with early Sabrent Rocke 4 Plus SSDs now receiving some upgrades.

If you picked up one of Sabrent's super-fast Rocket 4 Plus SSDs closer to their release, you might have a drive with v1.1 firmware -- but most purchases after the initial waves should be v1.2 firmware and not needing the firmware update. For those who purchased early, that firmware update is now ready.

How to update the firmware on your Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD:

Visit the Sabrent website Type "rkt4p" into the search bar Click the download button on the right

You'll just need to run the update, but Sabrent tells me that the firmware-updating ability will come to Sabrent's own Control Panel software. This will makes things much easier in terms of updating, but for now running an executable is easy enough.