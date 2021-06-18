All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hubble lost its mind and shut down because of its 1980's computer

NASA has announced that Hubble has experienced a memory issue with its onboard computer, the team is working to resolve the issue.

Published Fri, Jun 18 2021 5:33 AM CDT
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope experienced a malfunction and shut down, according to a press release by the US space agency.

The press release found on the NASA website states that the issue has something to do with Hubble's payload computer, and on June 13, it shut down. NASA's team of researchers analyzed the data and are now investigating if the issue can be attributed to a "degrading memory module". Preparations are currently being made for a memory module switch to occur on June 16, and after the switch has been made and tests are run for around one day, the telescope will resume its normal duties.

NASA explains, "The purpose of the payload computer is to control and coordinate the science instruments onboard the spacecraft. After the halt occurred on Sunday, the main computer stopped receiving a "keep-alive" signal, which is a standard handshake between the payload and main spacecraft computers to indicate all is well."

The last time the memory module was replaced was in 2009, when the last astronaut service mission occurred. For more information on this story, check out the NASA website here.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

