All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Xbox Series X next-gen exclusives will be playable on Xbox One too

Microsoft will also allow Xbox One gamers to play next-gen Xbox Series X/S exclusives like Starfield. How? Project xCloud.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jun 16 2021 2:01 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft will start releasing next-gen exclusive Xbox games in 2022, but last-gen Xbox One owners won't be left behind.

Xbox Series X next-gen exclusives will be playable on Xbox One too 33 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft re-confirms that Project xCloud game streaming will allow Xbox One owners to play next-gen exclusives like Starfield, Fable, The Outer Worlds 2, Avowed, and the new Perfect Dark shooter.

"For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers," Microsoft wrote in their E3 blog.

Project xCloud server blades will be replaced with Xbox Series X's powerful 7nm+ SoCs by the end of 2021, effectively bringing Series X-level performance to phones, laptops, tablets, and Xbox consoles. Microsoft also has ambitions to bring Project xCloud streaming directly to TV sets without any extra hardware needed.

These words echoes statements made by Phil Spencer in an October 2020 interview with Kotaku.

"When we think about Xbox One, absolutely, we think it could be a good way for us to bridge generations and be able to let people play those games. I don't think it's years off. It's just work to get done. We know how to do it," Spencer told Kotaku.

Streaming won't be perfect and Spencer has said the best way to play games is through dedicated hardware.

"I think that cloud technology has the capability over years to create a really compelling experience at home on a large screen, but the best way for you to go and play Cyberpunk or any of our games is going to be dedicated hardware in your home with local storage of those things beaming to your screen as fast as it can," Spencer said in 2019.

Speaking of hardware, Microsoft says it's already engineering new next-gen consoles...but they won't be ready any time soon.

This marks yet another major innovation that Microsoft has over Sony's PlayStation Now, which streams a selection of PS4 games to PCs, PS4, and PS5 consoles.

Buy at Amazon

Halo 5: Guardians

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2.71
$2.71$2.71-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/16/2021 at 2:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.