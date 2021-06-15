All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

I totally want to build a new PC with Noctua's new passive CPU cooler

Noctua's new NH-P1 passive CPU cooler can even tame Intel's kinda out-of-control Core i9-11900K processor, will cost $110.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 15 2021 10:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Noctua has just revealed its very first passive CPU cooler, with the introduction of the NH-P1 cooler which is good enough to tame even Intel's flagship Core i9-11900K processor.

Noctua's new NH-P1 passive cooler will work with AMD's new AM4 socket, as well as Intel's new LGA1200 and LGA115x sockets. The passive CPU cooler isn't built to handle a fully overclocked Ryzen 9 5900X or Core i9-11900K -- but if you want to run those chips and don't expect maximum boost clocks all day long, the Noctua NH-P1 is ready for just that.

For a passive PC build, you would want to put a more mid-range CPU inside, with something like a Ryzen 5 or Core i5 processor. That way you'd still get up to 6 cores and 12 threads, but passively cooled -- and most likely, a pretty decent integrated GPU so that you don't need to add in a discrete graphics card with its own dedicated cooling.

I totally want to build a new PC with Noctua's new passive CPU cooler 02 | TweakTown.comI totally want to build a new PC with Noctua's new passive CPU cooler 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Noctua's new NH-P1 cooler weighs 1180 grams and measures in at 158 x 154 x 152mm, so you will need to be careful with which motherboard, RAM, graphics card, and case that you buy.

Noctua CEO Roland Mossig explains: "The NH-P1 is our very first passive cooler, and it should be easy to see that we didn't just take a regular heat sink and omit the fan. A lot of engineering work went into designing this unit for fanless operation from the ground up and we're truly proud of the end result. In our completely fanless demo system, the NH-P1 cools an Intel Core i9-11900K running Prime95 at more than 3.6GHz - this is a lot of processing power and a whopping 125W kept in check with zero fan noise!"

I totally want to build a new PC with Noctua's new passive CPU cooler 05 | TweakTown.com

"While we're very excited about the possibilities that the NH-P1 opens up, we also need to stress that building a passively cooled system is not as straightforward as building a regular system. For optimal results, components must be selected more carefully, and certain principles should be respected".

"Therefore, we offer detailed setup guidelines, a build guide video tutorial, a list of recommended cases as well as an extensive CPU compatibility list that will help customers to get the best possible results".

I totally want to build a new PC with Noctua's new passive CPU cooler 04 | TweakTown.com

Noctua has released its new NH-P1 passive CPU cooler with an optional NF-A12x25 LS-PWM 120mm fan, a low-speed, PWM-enabled variant of the award-winning NF-A12x25 fan. This is virtually inaudible, but will "significantly boost" the performance headroom of the Noctua NH-P1 cooler.

Noctua's new NH-P1 passive CPU cooler costs $109.90, while the NF-A12x25 LS-PWM fan costs $29.90.

Buy at Amazon

Noctua NH-P1, Passive CPU Cooler

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.90
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2021 at 3:10 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.