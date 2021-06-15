Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 coming in 2022, includes skies of Hyrule

Breath of the Wild 2 takes to the skies above with a ton of new powers, abilities, and dragonhead shields that blast flames.

After two years of silence, Nintendo finally pegs a 2022 release for The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2.

Nintendo closed out its E3 2021 direct showcase by announcing a release window for Breath of the Wild 2. Gamers will once again play as Link in the new open-world sequel, which is due out on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.

While the sequel looks a lot like the 2017 game, BOTW2 has some big changes like expansion to the skies complete with floating castles straight out of Skyward Sword. Other changes include new powers like the reverse-rainfall water ability, which turns Link into a liquid that flings upward, allowing him to pass through solid objects like rocks. Link also has a fancy new enchanted armband and can now attach dragon heads to his shield that blast flames at enemies

"This time around the setting for the adventure has been expanded to include the skies of Hyrule. We'd like to ask you to wait a bit longer. We're aiming for a 2022 release, so I hope you look forward to it," Eiji Aonuma said.

