I Expect You To Die 2 coming to all VR platforms this summer

The next installment of I Expect You To Die is coming this summer with new fatal puzzles to solve or you'll meet certain death.

Schell Games revealed the sequel to I Expect You To Die with more elaborate puzzles and even more sticky situations to get yourself out of. The next edition is coming out this summer.

I Expect You To Die is one of the oldest VR games on the market, and to this day, it remains an excellent source of entertainment. If you like puzzles, especially of the escape room variety, I Expect You To Die, and its upcoming sequel I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar, are sure to tickle your fancy.

I Expect You Tu Die 2 adds new missions in new locations but keeps all the danger. One wrong move, and as the name suggests, you're not going to make it. Every puzzle in this game has fatal consequences for every mistake.

Schell Games did not announce an exact release date, but the studio said I Expect You To Die 2 would drop over the summer. The game will be available on SteamVR, Oculus Quest, and PlayStation VR.