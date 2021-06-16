All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin price begins to rally, new all-time highs of $85K before 2022

Bitcoin has nearly spent an entire month below its 200-day moving average, however, predictions put its value at $85K before 2022.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 16 2021 5:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The price of Bitcoin has been suffering as of late, but now a rebound is seemingly occurring, according to some projections.

Bitcoin price begins to rally, new all-time highs of K before 2022 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

May was a dark month for the world of cryptocurrency as many, if not all coins, plunged in value after Bitcoin saw a considerable correction in price. Now, reports are indicating that the dip in price has come to an end as researchers are pointing towards spent output profit ratio (SOPR) and stock-to-flow deviation as evidence.

PlanB, the creator of stock-flow-deviation, has said it would be a "surprise" if Bitcoin didn't recorrect to the stock-flow-deviation line. Here's what was stated, "So we may well see price make its way back up to the stock to flow line in the coming months. This would mean new all-time highs for $BTC before the end of this year, as the Stock to Flow line is currently sitting at $85,000." If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Bitcoin price begins to rally, new all-time highs of $85K before 2022 100 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.49
$4.49$4.49$6.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/16/2021 at 12:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.