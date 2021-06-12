All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Ubisoft's new Avatar game: Next-gen exclusive, coming in 2022

Ubisoft formally announces its new Snowdrop-powered Avatar game, called Frontiers of Pandora and will release sometime in 2022.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jun 12 2021 3:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ubisoft's ambitious new Avatar game is called Frontiers of Pandora, and will release sometime in 2022 exclusively for next-gen console hardware and PC.

Ubisoft's new Avatar game: Next-gen exclusive, coming in 2022 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The footage confirmed Frontiers of Pandora will be a first-person game, but there's also seamless transitions to third-person scenes as well. Overall the experience looks incredibly cinematic and the game has been built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware. It won't be coming to last-gen systems and held back by their limited performance.

Today we got to see the first gameplay footage for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the Snowdrop-powered action game from the Ubi Massive studio. The game has been in development for years now in conjunction with Lightstorm Entertainment, and looks to be a major showcase for the Snowdrop engine's next-gen capabilities.

The game is set to release sometime next year.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment - a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.

Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience.

In this new, standalone story, play as a Na'vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

Ubisoft's new Avatar game: Next-gen exclusive, coming in 2022 2 | TweakTown.com
Ubisoft's new Avatar game: Next-gen exclusive, coming in 2022 3 | TweakTown.com
Ubisoft's new Avatar game: Next-gen exclusive, coming in 2022 4 | TweakTown.com
Ubisoft's new Avatar game: Next-gen exclusive, coming in 2022 5 | TweakTown.com
Ubisoft's new Avatar game: Next-gen exclusive, coming in 2022 6 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$33.70$39.82
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/12/2021 at 3:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.