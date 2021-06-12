Ubisoft's new Avatar game: Next-gen exclusive, coming in 2022

Ubisoft formally announces its new Snowdrop-powered Avatar game, called Frontiers of Pandora and will release sometime in 2022.

Ubisoft's ambitious new Avatar game is called Frontiers of Pandora, and will release sometime in 2022 exclusively for next-gen console hardware and PC.

The footage confirmed Frontiers of Pandora will be a first-person game, but there's also seamless transitions to third-person scenes as well. Overall the experience looks incredibly cinematic and the game has been built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware. It won't be coming to last-gen systems and held back by their limited performance.

Today we got to see the first gameplay footage for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the Snowdrop-powered action game from the Ubi Massive studio. The game has been in development for years now in conjunction with Lightstorm Entertainment, and looks to be a major showcase for the Snowdrop engine's next-gen capabilities.

The game is set to release sometime next year.