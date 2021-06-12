Riders Republic: Jetpacks, snowboards and hovercraft fun in September

Ubisoft reveals more details about its crazy over-the-top Rider's Republic, which offers tons of different crazy sports action.

Ubisoft's new Rider's Republic game is coming this September, and it looks rad as hell.

Rider's Republic looks like pure dumb fun. It has snowboarding straight out of 1080, complete with Tony Hawk-style grinding and trick-setting. You can create your own maps and modes and share them with the community. There's even crazy stunt racing sports like jetpack chaos that sees you flying through the Grand Canyon, as well as more slow and steady things like parachute gliding.

The mountain bike sports racing looks pretty chaotic, too. You'll be making death-defying leaps across huge gaps, scaling terrifying terrain, and zooming across tumultuous landscapes.

Rider's Republic is coming September 2, 2021.