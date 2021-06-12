The new Evil Dead game looks hellishly fun, brings PvPvE chaos in 2021

The Evil Dead game pulls from Friday the 13th The Game's PVP while adding in some awesome PVE co-op, features iconic characters.

Saber Interactive's new Evil Dead game looks like a blast, featuring PvP chaos similar to Friday the 13th: The Game with some PvE sprinkled in too.

"THIS... IS MY BOOMSTICK"

Gameplay for the new Evil Dead game finally got revealed during the Summer Game Fest, and it looks pretty good. Bruce Campbell stars in the game as Ash, and there's characters from the entire Evil Dead movie series--even Ash's sister Cheryl makes a return. The game has locations, characters, and enemies from all three movies and the Ash vs Evil Dead series on Starz. It's a pure celebration of one of the most hilarious and over-the-top horror franchises ever made.

It features third-person combat like Friday the 13th The Game, complete with a Halo 5 Warzone-esque gametype where players can work together to kill Deadites, gather resources, and progress through the level--and one player can also jump in as a Kandarian demon to slaughter the survivors. It looks like an online-driven live game so expect cosmetics and the like. Saber will leverage what it's learned with World War Z to power the new project.

The game looks campy, fun, and downright goretastic. It's due out sometime in 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Check below for more info:

