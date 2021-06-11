Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart looks BETTER in final form than reveal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, with the game looking better in the final version versus its 2020 reveal.

Insomniac Games goes from one stellar PlayStation exclusive to another, with the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart here -- the PlayStation 5 exclusive is getting hands-on by gamers and getting compared against the 2020 launch trailer.

As you can see in the video above, which perfectly compares the 2020 reveal trailer of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart versus the final version that has now launched on the PlayStation 5. It seems like there is no downgrade by Insomniac Games, but instead some small -- but very major improvements in the final version of the game.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the best-looking games ever made, and easily one of the best-looking games on the PlayStation 5. It's an incredible achievement from the team at Insomniac Games, and has won reviewers, influencers, and gamers with glowing reviews.

Right at the end of the video, I geeked out like I always do and wanted to go read even more on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart... and I discover that Digital Foundry has put out a glorious breakdown of the game and its graphics modes available on the PlayStation 5.