All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

IMF wants to meet El Salvador president, talk Bitcoin as legal tender

International Monetary Fund (IMF) is watching El Salvador 'closely', wants to meet ASAP to talk cryptocurrency as legal tender.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jun 10 2021 10:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele put himself in the direct center of the crypto world with his country becoming the first in the world to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. This has caused gigantic tsunami-level waves, shaking the cages of the International Monetary Fund.

IMF wants to meet El Salvador president, talk Bitcoin as legal tender 03 | TweakTown.com

The IMF is now stepping in and has said that it is "closely" monitoring the movements by El Salvador, and that it has called for a meeting with El Salvador officials.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesperson Gerry Rice said: "adoption of bitcoin as legal tender raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis so we are following developments closely and will continue our consultation with authorities".

Rice added that "crypto assets can pose significant risks, and effective regulatory measures are very important when dealing with them". A team from the IMF will virtually discuss cryptocurrency and Bitcoin being used as legal tender with President Nayib Bukele as well as a potential credit program "including policies to strengthen economic governance".

What I would give to be a fly on the wall during that conversation.

Buy at Amazon

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/10/2021 at 9:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, businessinsider.com.au

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.