Someone just paid $11.8 million for 'CryptoPunk' NFT digital artwork

CryptoPunk #7523 just sold for $11.8 million, with the NFT (non-fungible token) purchased by Israeli entrepreneur Shalom Meckenzie.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 14 2021 10:03 PM CDT
I don't know why, but someone has just paid $11.8 million for a non-fungible token (NFT) of a digital artwork called a CryptoPunk.

CryptoPunk #7523 is described as a "sought-after Alien variety with blue-green skin, and wearing a medical mask" according to Reuters, and was purchased with bitcoin, with the transaction taking place through Sotheby's, adding that "CryptoPunks are a set of 10,000 pixel-art characters made by Larva Labs in 2017".

Israeli entrepreneur Shalom Meckenzie, who is the largest shareholder of digital sports company DraftKings, is the one who purchased the CryptoPunk #7523 NFT. CryptoPunk #7523 was part of Sotherby's online auction Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale.

27 digital artists sold $17.1 million worth of NFTs during the sale, with Michael Bouhanna, a contemporary art specialist at Sotheby's telling Reuters: "We are excited to continue to explore new and interesting ways in presenting these cutting-edge works".

NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, nypost.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

