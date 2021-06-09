All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Overwatch is getting cross-play, cross-progression coming soon

Overwatch is finally getting cross-play between PC and consoles and Blizzard is also working on cross-progression as well.

Published Wed, Jun 9 2021 3:32 PM CDT
Crossplay is finally coming to Overwatch, but Blizzard says the process won't be super straightforward.

Overwatch is getting cross-play, cross-progression coming soon

Today Blizzard confirmed Overwatch is getting cross-play between PC and consoles. There's a few trade-offs, though. Cross-progression won't be available at launch, so all your unlocks and content won't carry over between platforms. PC players also can't turn off cross-play, and competitive modes won't support the feature.

Here's a few details from Game Director Aaron Keller:

"For competitive play specifically, you will not be able to play as a party consisting of both PC and console players together. They will each have their own separate matchmaking modes."

"If you're a console player and you solo queue into Quick Play with cross-play enabled, you will be matched with other console players and not PC players.

"If you are a console player and you form a party with console players and PC players, you will be placed in the PC matchmaking pool and play with PC players as well as groups that consist of PC and console players."

Overwatch cross-play details

  • Cross-progression won't be available at launch, Blizzard is working on it
  • Console players have to create and link Battle.net account in order to participate in cross-play
  • Some game modes have special rules, Competitive isn't compatible with cross-play
  • Console players will play with other consoles by default, PC players will play with other PC players as well as console players
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

