All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

You won't believe where scientists found a 500 year old candle box

Researchers have found an extremely old candle box, along with other items such as spears, mittens, dog leashes, and much more.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Jun 11 2021 5:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A team of researchers has managed to uncover multiple different items that date back hundreds of years.

You won't believe where scientists found a 500 year old candle box 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Archaeologists with the Glacier Archaeology Program in Norway were inspecting the Lendbreen glacier that's located in Norway's Breheimen National Park, and made some shocking discoveries. According to the findings that were posted to the researchers' Facebook Page called "Secrets of the Ice", the archaeologists uncovered a 500-year-old candle box along with spears, horse snowshoes, walking sticks, dog leashes, mittens, and the remains of a dog.

The Facebook post states that the wooden box is made out of pine, and inside was beeswax. The researchers state in the post that what is seen in the below image is the remains of a beeswax candle that's dated anywhere between 1475 - 1635 AD. Candle boxes and beeswax candles were commonly used throughout the area during that time as a source of light, and now researchers are able to confirm that such candles and candle boxes were used between the aforementioned time periods. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

You won't believe where scientists found a 500 year old candle box 10 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.49
$4.49$4.30$6.25
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/11/2021 at 4:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.