All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Moon-based large hadron collider 1,000x more powerful than Earth's

What if human's built a large hadron collider on the Moon? Researchers believe it would be 1,000 times more powerful than Earth's.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Jun 11 2021 3:38 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Researchers have run the numbers on a theoretical large hadron collider being constructed on the Moon, and according to the results, it would be much more powerful than the one we currently have on Earth.

Moon-based large hadron collider 1,000x more powerful than Earth's 01 | TweakTown.com

A new pre-print study has explored the possibility of a large hadron collider being constructed on the Moon, and according to the results of the study, the Circular Collider on the Moon (CCM) would be able to generate a proton-proton center-of-mass collision energy of 14 PeV. In the study, the researchers estimated that the CCM would be 6,835 miles long, which is much bigger than the one currently on Earth that measures in at 16.6 miles.

The study found that if a large hadron collider was constructed on the Moon, it would be able to generate 1,000 times more energy than the one at CERN, assuming the dipole magnetic field was 20 T. Having a large hadron collider of this size may pave the way for unprecedented particle physics discoveries that could help physicists, and the human race as a whole, better understand the universe and how it came to be. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

4M Kidzlabs Earth & Moon Model Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$11.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/11/2021 at 3:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.