Halo Infinite multiplayer beta: June 13 after Xbox E3 presentation

Halo Infinite's upcoming multiplayer beta test might go live shortly after the Xbox E3 2021 press conference on Sunday, June 13.

We might be able to play Halo Infinite's new frenetic multiplayer quite soon--possibly even this weekend. A listing for Halo Infinite's multiplayer test was spotted by Carnage Gaming content creator CJ on the Microsoft Store. The page says the insider beta will go live Sunday, June 13 at 2:30PM, which is just after the Xbox E3 show concludes at 1PM EST.

The listing isn't available through common searches on the store. The Halo beta tests (which are called "flights") are only accessible from links sent out by 343i, and they're hosted on the Xbox Insider hub. Neither Microsoft nor 343 Industries have confirmed or announced the beta, however it's practically a given in the Xbox E3 presser.

You'll need to sign up as a Halo Insider to get into the beta. Click here to become a Halo Insider.

Microsoft's Xbox E3 showcase begins at 1PM EST on Sunday, June 13, and will be 90 minutes long. Click here for a full E3 2021 schedule list.